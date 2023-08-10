Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TRHC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $274.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

