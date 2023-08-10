Piper Sandler Lowers Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $6.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $307.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.93 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siemens AG purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,109,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,267 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,195,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 995,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth about $6,200,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

