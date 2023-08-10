Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.93 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 749,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 367,079 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 1,022.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 133,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 121,402 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thoughtworks by 40.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

