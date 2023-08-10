OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. OPENLANE has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $17.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $416.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.64 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that OPENLANE will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after buying an additional 1,592,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OPENLANE by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,653,000 after purchasing an additional 899,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter worth about $10,776,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPENLANE in the first quarter worth about $13,098,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in OPENLANE by 4,281.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 565,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 552,300 shares during the period.

OPENLANE, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

