CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) EVP Douglas C. Barnard Sells 9,700 Shares

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CF stock opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average is $75.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after buying an additional 1,947,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $93,135,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

