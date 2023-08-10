Mark Evan Jones Sells 12,192 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 12,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $807,110.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,008,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, Mark Evan Jones sold 24,197 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $1,603,777.16.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 9,400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $564,564.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Mark Evan Jones sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,000.00.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $64.57 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $76.36. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Goosehead Insurance

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance



Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

