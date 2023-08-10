Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Pure Storage Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,206.24, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,636. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

