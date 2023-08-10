PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.92 million, a P/E ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.23. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $209.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PRA Group will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vikram A. Atal acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly acquired 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $149,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,142.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram A. Atal bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,925 shares of company stock worth $1,044,210. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in PRA Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 4,535.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

