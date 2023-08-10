Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $615.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $408.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $526.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.16 and a 200-day moving average of $396.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $538.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 772,663 shares of company stock valued at $365,372,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

