StockNews.com Upgrades Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to “Buy”

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHOO. Citigroup raised their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.7 %

SHOO stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 83.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

