Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of PSEC opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $215.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.04 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

