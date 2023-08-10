Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

NYSE:MODN opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.69. Model N has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $358,590.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,799 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $358,590.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $167,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,336.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,837 shares of company stock worth $1,163,109. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Model N by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 38,712 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Model N by 57.9% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 434,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 159,228 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Model N by 7.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Model N by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Model N by 17.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

