Milburn E. Honeycutt Sells 12,000 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $974,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of POWL opened at $79.33 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 34.43%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
