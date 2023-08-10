O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ORLY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $929.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $933.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $889.28. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.78 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,157 shares of company stock valued at $12,421,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.