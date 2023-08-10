Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SHG opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $12,210,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 310,419 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 946.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 239,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 235.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 206,165 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 159,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.