Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $12,210,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 310,419 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 946.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 239,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 235.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 206,165 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 159,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
