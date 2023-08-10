Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. Cameco has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $35.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cameco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 13.3% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 519,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,912 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 4.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,259,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 50,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 280,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 47,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

