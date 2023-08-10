T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.55.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,633,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

