Barclays Increases Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $33.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SQSP. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.54.

Squarespace Stock Up 1.1 %

SQSP stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 52,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $1,727,712.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,569,489 shares in the company, valued at $150,244,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $63,880.05. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 52,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $1,727,712.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,569,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,244,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,312 shares of company stock worth $9,029,230. 47.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Squarespace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 4.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

