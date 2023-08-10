StockNews.com Upgrades Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) to “Sell”

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

ASPN has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Aspen Aerogels

Shares of ASPN opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $484.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.12. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,281.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $61,788,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $15,327,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 45.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,394 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $11,790,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $7,890,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.