Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $52.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Parsons alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Parsons

Parsons Trading Down 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parsons

NYSE:PSN opened at $54.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Parsons has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $55.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Parsons by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Parsons by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Parsons by 34.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parsons

(Get Free Report

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.