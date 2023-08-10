Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$80.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$80.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

CCA stock opened at C$65.27 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$60.00 and a 52 week high of C$86.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.52.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$741.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$739.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.6671035 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 34.14%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

