FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get FIGS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIGS

Insider Activity at FIGS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 74,173 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $618,602.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,429,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 74,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $618,602.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,429,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $113,065.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,831.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,759 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,474. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 376.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS Trading Down 0.4 %

FIGS opened at $6.76 on Friday. FIGS has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 96.57, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. FIGS had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $138.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.