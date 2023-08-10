Brokerages Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Target Price at $58.08

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.07.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARWR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 381,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,817,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,925 shares of company stock worth $964,732 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
