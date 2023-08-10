Brokerages Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Target Price at $58.08

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARWR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $29.01 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 381,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,817,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,925 shares of company stock worth $964,732 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.