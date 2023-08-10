CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

CDW Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $201.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.12. CDW has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

