Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $10.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Shares of SEAT opened at $7.40 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $161.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.10 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vivid Seats

In related news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $122,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vivid Seats news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $122,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,421,651 shares of company stock worth $141,481,936. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vivid Seats by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

