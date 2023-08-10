Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.28.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.34. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $33.06.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 27,163.46%. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

