Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.28.
RLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.34. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $33.06.
Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 27,163.46%. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Relay Therapeutics Company Profile
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.
Read More
