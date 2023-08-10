Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given New $160.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.71.

Sempra Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SRE opened at $143.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.34. Sempra has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Shares of Sempra are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, August 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 567.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

