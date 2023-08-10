Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $3,580.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $2,257.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,086.80.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,204.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,251.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,787.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,637.45. The company has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking will post 140.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,973,881. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

