Wells Fargo & Company Raises Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $66.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Magna International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Magna International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.14.

MGA stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. Magna International has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.83.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 664.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Magna International by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth $45,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

