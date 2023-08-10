Susquehanna Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $40.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DKNG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on DraftKings from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of DKNG opened at $28.26 on Monday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock valued at $36,285,547 over the last 90 days. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

