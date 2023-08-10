Piper Sandler Trims Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Target Price to $23.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DRVN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Driven Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.22.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41.

In other Driven Brands news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $96,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,937.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick acquired 42,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $997,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,416,944.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary W. Ferrera acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,937.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

