B. Riley Raises Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target to $22.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSLX. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

TSLX opened at $20.40 on Monday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 48.89%. The business had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 577,842 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $8,605,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $5,629,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 924,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 296,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5,425.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 251,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246,471 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

