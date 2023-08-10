John E. Geller, Jr. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:VAC opened at $115.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

