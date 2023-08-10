Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Sells $513,100.00 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CFO Eifion Jones sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $513,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,896.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Eifion Jones sold 34,620 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $470,485.80.

On Thursday, June 29th, Eifion Jones sold 30,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $377,400.00.

Hayward stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.69 million. Hayward had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,458,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 70.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,909,000 after buying an additional 8,141,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 13,096.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after buying an additional 3,319,596 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 100.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,517,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after buying an additional 2,262,363 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 964.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after buying an additional 2,203,115 shares during the period.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

