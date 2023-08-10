Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CFO Sells 183,464 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.73 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $53,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,466,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after buying an additional 92,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,127,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after buying an additional 125,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,515,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,829,000 after buying an additional 51,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 120,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

