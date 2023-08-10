Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) COO W Bradley Bickham Sells 5,000 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $469,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,047.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average of $97.86. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

