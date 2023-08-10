Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) COO W Bradley Bickham Sells 5,000 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $469,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,593,047.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average of $97.86. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Addus HomeCare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

