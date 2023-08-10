Charles J. Rimer Sells 3,630 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) COO Charles J. Rimer sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $580,836.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,884 shares in the company, valued at $15,022,378.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $159.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.89. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $164.79.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.30 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRD. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 87.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Chord Energy by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

