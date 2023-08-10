Luke Alverson Sells 2,787 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) SVP Luke Alverson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $510,912.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Luke Alverson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of CSW Industrials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $86,808.00.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI opened at $185.55 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.70 and a 12-month high of $187.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.82.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $195.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 42.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

