Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells 27,735 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 27,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $554,977.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 485,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,720,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Get Fastly alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Fastly by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.