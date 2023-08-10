Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,002,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IRadimed Stock Down 1.3 %

IRMD opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRMD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Trading of IRadimed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRadimed

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.