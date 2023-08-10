Joseph B. Armes Sells 8,000 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,806,725.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $185.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.70 and a 52-week high of $187.45.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 12.82%.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

