Insider Selling: DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Insider Sells 7,919 Shares of Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.10. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

