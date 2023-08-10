Stacey Friedman Sells 4,310 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $23.88 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

