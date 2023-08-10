Mark A. Caylor Sells 1,670 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.6 %

NOC opened at $435.55 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $450.59 and a 200-day moving average of $454.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

