Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.28. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $80.28.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

