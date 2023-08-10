Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells $758,000.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $774.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $779.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $735.16. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 157.32%.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after buying an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after buying an additional 177,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Equinix by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

