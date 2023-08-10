Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 4,168 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,168 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $611,153.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,149 shares in the company, valued at $22,749,497.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Qualys Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $147.04 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.32 and its 200 day moving average is $124.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.19.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 71.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

