Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 4,168 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2023

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,168 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $611,153.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,149 shares in the company, valued at $22,749,497.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Qualys Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $147.04 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.32 and its 200 day moving average is $124.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QLYS

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 71.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.