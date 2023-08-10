Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

COLB opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5,437.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,909,000 after buying an additional 1,737,838 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $46,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

