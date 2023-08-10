Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CLMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

CLMT opened at $15.79 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 347,639 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

