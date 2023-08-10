Eugene James Bredow Sells 418 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 418 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total value of $2,641,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,698,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eugene James Bredow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,358.33, for a total value of $9,537,495.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Eugene James Bredow sold 228 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total value of $1,440,960.00.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,261.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,816.55 and a twelve month high of $6,474.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6,140.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,704.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $123.65 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NVR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in NVR by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,026,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

